Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) were up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 71,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,487,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

