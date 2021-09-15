CACHE Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $256,429.00 (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for $57.82 or 0.00120534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $256,429.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00145382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00839808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

CACHE Gold Coin Profile

CGT is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 71,774 coins and its circulating supply is 71,674 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

