CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CAI International worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CAI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,906,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CAI International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CAI International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAI opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $969.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

