CaixaPay (CXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00177424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.04 or 0.07305154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.03 or 1.00210141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.59 or 0.00881507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

