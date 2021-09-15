Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $27,429,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 94.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,448 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.73 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

