Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 901.73 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

