CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $79.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce sales of $79.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.20 million. CalAmp reported sales of $83.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $332.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.51 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $353.82 million, with estimates ranging from $344.07 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMP. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 140.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 47.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.