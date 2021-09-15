Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.55

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.55 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 692208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.05 million, a P/E ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 738,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 546,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

