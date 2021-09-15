California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Up 5.4%

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s share price was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 3,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 613,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 405,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $13,325,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,001,188 shares of company stock valued at $98,807,275 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 5,534.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

