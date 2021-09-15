Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

ELY traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. 63,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,540. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,520 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

