Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 141,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,165,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after buying an additional 113,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 24.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $849,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

