Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $33.83

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $34.84. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 6,509 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPE. Truist cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

