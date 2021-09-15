Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 34,526 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $29,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,581,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,646,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 402,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,811,000 after purchasing an additional 131,331 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $185.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.23.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

