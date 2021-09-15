Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

Shares of BATS NULG opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77.

