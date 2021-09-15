Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $38,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $247.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.90. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.31 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 216.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

