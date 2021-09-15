Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 214,741 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,741 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $31,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829,455 shares during the period. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,493,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $33.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.