Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 24,671 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.