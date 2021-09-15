Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 30,234 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $28,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $70,354,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

