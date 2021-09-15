Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 9,939 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $28,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

