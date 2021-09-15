Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

