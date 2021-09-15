Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $30,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 275,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,562,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

