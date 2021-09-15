Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $220.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

