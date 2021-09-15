Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.28 Million Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,754,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

