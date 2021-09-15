Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.13 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $27,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 53,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 102,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

