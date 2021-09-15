Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $27.55 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $27,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $158.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

