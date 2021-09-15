Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $29.58 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,371 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $242.24 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

