Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $29.98 Million Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,603,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $29,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 204,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

