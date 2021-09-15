Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $32.23 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $346.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

