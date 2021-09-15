Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $335.39 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $335,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,151.30.

AMZN stock opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,459.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,334.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

