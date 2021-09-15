Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $36.39 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $155.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

