Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $38.87 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $38,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.19. The company has a market capitalization of $249.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 776,356 shares of company stock worth $194,260,597 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

