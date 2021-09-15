Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $42.31 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $42,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.63 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

