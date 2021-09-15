Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $24,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

