Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,397 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $24,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOA. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOA opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $72.83.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

