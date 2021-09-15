Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 177,318 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 109.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $26,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

