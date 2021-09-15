Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 19,131 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $32,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.21 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92.

