Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,136 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $241.13 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

