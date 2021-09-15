Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,231,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

