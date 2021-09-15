Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI opened at $451.59 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.51 and a 200 day moving average of $395.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

