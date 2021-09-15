Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,566 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 37,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

NYSE:MRK opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.59. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

