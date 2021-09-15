Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,005 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,561,000 after buying an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

