Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 23,376 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

