Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 376,368 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,368 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 22.46% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA:HUSV opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

