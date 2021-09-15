Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa Sells 2,681 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.11. 573,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,215. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

