Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa Sells 2,681 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.11. 573,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,215. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89, a PEG ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.