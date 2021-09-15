Camden Property Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 18th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.04. 28,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,419,626. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.