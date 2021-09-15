Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.64.

CCO traded up C$0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.73. 1,285,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,479. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion and a PE ratio of -558.42. Cameco has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$33.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.81.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

