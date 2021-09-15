Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.68. 203,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,327,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 1st quarter worth about $75,615,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at $41,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $35,673,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,989,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

