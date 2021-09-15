Canaccord Genuity Increases Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.91.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.99.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

