Canaccord Genuity Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.50 price objective for the company. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.98.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of KEL traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 983,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,229. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.05. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$4.17. The firm has a market cap of C$777.33 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Alan G. Franks sold 8,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$80,579.08.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.