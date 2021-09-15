Canaccord Genuity Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$47.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$47.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.19.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$41.96. 2,051,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,428. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.54 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$15.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,667,454.49. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $723,973.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

